Criticism in Iraqi Kurdistan over Unpaid Teacher Salaries

Criticism mounts in Iraqi Kurdistan over unpaid teacher salaries

Ferhat is an English teacher at a public school in Erbil, the capital of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan Region.

His salary comes from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), but five months into 2020 he has only been paid his monthly salary twice.



Payment problems over the years forced him and other teachers to take on second jobs.

"It's very difficult for us," Ferhat told Al-Monitor.



"Each one of us has to work after school to live."

