Al-Hakim discusses with MOF the diversification of income sources and reclassification of exchange

2020/05/27 | 17:20 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

The head of the National Wisdom Stream, Mr.



Ammar Al-Hakim, discussed with Minister of Finance Ali Abdul Amir Allawi the diversification of income sources and reclassification of exchange.

Mr.



Hakim said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA): "During our reception, the Minister of Finance discussed the financial and economic reality and the treatments required to confront the financial crisis that Iraq is suffering from."

Al-Hakim stressed that "Iraq is a rich country that possesses a lot of capabilities that need to be activated and good management, as it needs real remedies to end the phenomenon of single-source economy, and that this crisis in one of its aspects is an opportunity to get rid of the rentier state and diversify the sources of income by paying attention to agriculture and industry. Tourism and other sources "stressing" that the financial crisis remedies should be far from pressuring the owners of limited incomes and reclassifying the exchange in proportion to the current stage.