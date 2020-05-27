Iraqi Kurdistan records 19 new coronavirus cases: ministry

2020/05/27 | 22:35 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A man wearing a protective mask in downtown Erbil after coronavirus outbreak in Iraqi Kurdistan, May, 2020.Photo: Rudaw

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Nineteen new cases of coronavirus recorded in Iraqi Kurdistan in the past 24-hour, the ministry of health of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said in a Wednesday.

According to the ministry 2 people in Erbil province and 17 in Sulaimani were tested positive for covid-19.

So far, and according to the KRG ministry of health there have been 523 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan.



A total of 403 patients have recovered, and five people have died.

In March 2020 the World Health Organization has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic.



The statistics on Wednesday evening showed that there are over 5,639,960 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 352,674 confirmed deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Erbil Governor Firsat Sofi said on Wednesday that there is no possibility that the Kurdistan Region’s coronavirus curfew will be extended.

“There is cooperation between the [Kurdistan Regional Government’s] interior ministry and the governorates concerning the measures and restrictions and right now there is no possibility that the curfew will be extended because the economic life of citizens is important to us,” Sofi said during a press conference.

“We want to create a balance between the livelihoods and work of the citizens and restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” Sofi added.

The Kurdistan Region reentered a lockdown over the Eid al-Fitr holiday to prevent large gatherings of people.

(with files from nrttv.com)

Copyright © 2020 Ekurd.net.



All rights reserved

Comments Comments

Loading...



