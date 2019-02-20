Salih urges boosting trade with Kuwait

2019/02/20 | 23:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraqi President Barham
Salih called for following up on resolutions of the Kuwait-hosted
international conference on rebuilding Iraq, praising Kuwait's aid for the
relocated Iraqis and rebuilding war-damaged regions in the country, KUNA
reported.Salih,
during a meeting with visiting Kuwaiti Minister of Commerce and Industry
Khaled al-Roudhan on Wednesday, called for bolstering trade ties between the
two countries.The
president also noted the necessity of broadening cooperation at this level for
serving the two brotherly peoples' interests.Iraq
seeks "openness" with Arab, regional and foreign countries in the
economic and industrial fields, he added.For
his part, Roudhan affirmed Kuwait's determination to promote ties with Iraq, as well as Kuwaiti companies' readiness to invest in the country and
contribute to overhauling the infrastructure.
