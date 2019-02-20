عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


Salih urges boosting trade with Kuwait
2019/02/20 | 23:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraqi President Barham

Salih called for following up on resolutions of the Kuwait-hosted

international conference on rebuilding Iraq, praising Kuwait's aid for the

relocated Iraqis and rebuilding war-damaged regions in the country, KUNA

reported.Salih,

during a meeting with visiting Kuwaiti Minister of Commerce and Industry

Khaled al-Roudhan on Wednesday, called for bolstering trade ties between the

two countries.The

president also noted the necessity of broadening cooperation at this level for

serving the two brotherly peoples' interests.Iraq

seeks "openness" with Arab, regional and foreign countries in the

economic and industrial fields, he added.For

his part, Roudhan affirmed Kuwait's determination to promote ties with Iraq, as well as Kuwaiti companies' readiness to invest in the country and

contribute to overhauling the infrastructure.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW