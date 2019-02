Salih urges boosting trade with Kuwait

2019/02/20 | 23:40

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iraqi President BarhamSalih called for following up on resolutions of the Kuwait-hostedinternational conference on rebuilding Iraq, praising Kuwait's aid for therelocated Iraqis and rebuilding war-damaged regions in the country, KUNAreported.Salih,during a meeting with visiting Kuwaiti Minister of Commerce and IndustryKhaled al-Roudhan on Wednesday, called for bolstering trade ties between thetwo countries.Thepresident also noted the necessity of broadening cooperation at this level forserving the two brotherly peoples' interests.Iraqseeks "openness" with Arab, regional and foreign countries in theeconomic and industrial fields, he added.Forhis part, Roudhan affirmed Kuwait's determination to promote ties with Iraq, as well as Kuwaiti companies' readiness to invest in the country andcontribute to overhauling the infrastructure.