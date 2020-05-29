Iraq can now Wrest its Sovereignty from Iran

2020/05/29 | 06:15 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By Hamdi Malik for Foreign Affairs.
Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.
Mustafa al-Kadhimi (pictured), Iraq's new prime minister as of May 12, has already announced a bold intention.
In a short government manifesto he submitted to the Iraqi Parliament, Kadhimi emphasized his plans to "impose the state's prestige" by bringing armed groups under government control.
To observers of post-Saddam Hussein Iraq, the manifesto's meaning is clear: the damage to the state's "prestige" has, after all, come mainly from pro-Iranian militant groups who answer to the commanders of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), rather than to Iraq's commander in chief.
