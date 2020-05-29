MOE directs to support the electronic exam platforms and provide free internet

2020/05/29 | 16:55 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Today, Friday, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Nabil Kadhim Abdel-Sahib, wrote a letter to the Ministry of Communications and the Media and Communications Authority to support and assign electronic exam platforms and provide free internet service to students.

A ministry statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) stated that "the statement included a number of cooperation mechanisms, including directing telecommunications companies to serve mobile phones by ensuring free access to electronic platforms via 3G service during the period of electronic exams and directing Internet companies to facilitate students' access to those Platforms even if the internet is not available by hosting educational platforms on the servers of the Ministry of Communications and service provision companies.