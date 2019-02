Fatah MP affirms withdrawal of Fayadh from interior ministry candidacy

2019/02/21 | 00:15

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- A Fatah Alliance MP said Wednesday that the alliancehas agreed to withdraw its candidate for the interior ministry, Faleh al-Fayadh,after Saairun, who has rejected the candidacy of Fayadh for the post, agreed tosupport him for the deputy prime minister for security affairs post.The source said that Fatah has withdrawn Fayadh to maintainits relationship with Saairun and in order for the two parties not to getinvolved into a political dispute that would obstruct the work of thegovernment and its program to serve citizens.He affirmed that an official withdrawal of Fayadh willbe announced in the coming days, adding that Sherwana al-Waeli, former ministerfor national security, will replace Fayadh as the interior ministry candidate.