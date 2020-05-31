ISIS suffers serious rift among members: Iraqi official

2020/05/31 | 07:15 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- The spokesman for the Iraqi Armed Forces Yahya Rasool announced on Saturday that major disagreement has arisen within the terrorist organization after the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the terrorist group.“Targeting the main commanders of this terrorist organization has great significance.” He said.
“We are witnessing a lack of clear command among ISIS.
Referring to the operation that led to the killing of one of the ISIS commanders, he noted, “He was not stationed in a fixed location and did not use any telephone or communication services, but was eventually killed in an airstrike in Deir ez-Zor.”
The remnants of ISIS still exist, and we must step up our efforts to target them.
ISIS was preparing for a large-scale operation called Ramadan, which was foiled by intelligence forces.” he spokesperson added.
