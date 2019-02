US amb. says Iraqi army 'not ready' to protect Iraq alone

2019/02/21 | 02:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Joey Hood, chargé d'affaires at the US embassy in Baghdad,affirmed that Iraq still needs the presence of foreign troops inside its territory,saying on Tuesday that Iraqi armed forces are currently not ready toprotect the country.“The Iraqi armed forces aren’t ready to safeguard [Iraq’s]security without the support of foreign troops,” Hood said.Qais al-Khazali, the leader of pro-Iranian militias of Asaib Ahlal-Haq slammed Hood's remarks, describing them as an “insult."“The remarks by Hood about the incapability of Iraqiforces to encounter terror is an insult to all Iraqi forces,” Khazali wrote onTwitter.The Shi’ite militia leader argued that Hood’s remarks werean attempt to justify the prolonged stay of the US forces in Iraq.Thetop Pentagon official assured Iraqi leaders earlier in February that the USwill stick to its limited military role in Iraq, a message aimed at recenttalks by some Iraqi politicians of forcing a US troop withdrawal, ABC Newsreported.PatShanahan, the acting secretary of defense, said that in talks with PrimeMinister Adil Abd al-Mahdi, he stressed US respect for Iraqi sovereignty, anissue that has become a hot-button topic among Iraqis since President DonaldTrump suggested using Iraq as a base for monitoring neighboring Iran and forpotential attacks against remaining elements of the ISIS groupin Syria.