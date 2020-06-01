IADA Names Erika Ingle as Director of Operations

2020/06/01 | 20:20 - Source: Iraq News

Erika Ingle

Also responsible for IADA Foundation & AircraftExchange.com

Erika has been indispensable as IADA has expanded our profile and reach internationally.”— IADA Executive Director Wayne StarlingANN ARBOR, MICH., USA, June 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) has appointed Erika Ingle as Director of Operations, reporting to Executive Director Wayne Starling.



Previously, Ingle worked as an account director for Gorman360, the association's advertising agency."Erika has been indispensable as IADA has expanded our profile and reach internationally," said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling.



"Her background insmall business, startups, branding, marketing, sales, event management, philanthropy, and in video production has aided IADA's transformation into a larger force in the aircraft resale industry." As Director of Operations, Ingle will be responsible for the day-to-day operation of the organization and its initiatives, including the IADA Foundation, the AircraftExchange aircraft marketing site, the organization's board and biannual meetings, and its presence at aviation conventions, including NBAA-BACE.



She will also be responsible for budgets, foundation development, the website, marketing the organization, and its dealer-broker portal.



In addition to working at Gorman360 for six years, Ingle, from Ann Arbor, has been a small business owner, an independent education management professional, a contributor for video producer Mindfield, and a production coordinator for Avalon Films.



She was educated at Kendall School of Art and Design in Grand Rapids.IADA is a professional trade association formed more than 25 years ago, promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry.



IADA now offers the world's only accreditation program for dealer organizations and the only certification program for individual brokers.



Products and Services members are verified by the organization.



The process delivers high standards of ethical business and transparency regarding aircraft transactions, leading to a more efficient and reliable marketplace.For information on IADA go to www.IADA.aero.



For info about IADA's aircraft marketplace go to www.AircraftExchange.com.Jim Gregory for IADAJames Gregory Consultancy llc+1 316-558-8578email us here

You just read:

News Provided By

June 01, 2020, 12:00 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.

As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,

tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our

Editorial Guidelines

for more information.

Submit your press release