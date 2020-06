2020/06/01 | 21:20 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )-

The coronavirus cases in Iran has officially jumped by about 3,000, its highest daily count in two months, as it has warned of a dangerous peak in its worst coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East.

Iran could face a second, stronger wave of novel coronavirus infections if people ignore guidance and social distancing rules, health minister Saeed Namaki said on Monday.