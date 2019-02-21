Intl Con for countering Daesh discuss 4 papers

2019/02/21 | 04:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA - BAGHDAD
International Conference for countering Daesh and its Ideologies was held on Wednesday in Baghdad, Iraq.
During the conference, four papers have been discussed that regard to the means of countering extremism and the importance of reconstructing the destroyed areas to keep the citizens apart from the ideologies of terrorism.
These papers included a research paper by Dr Saad Maan, MOFA entitled as “The Risks of Terroristic Ideology on the recaptured areas”. It depicts the reality of making sure to educate the people against Daesh Media and to study its style used in this regard.
Among the paper as well, was Major Shawn Ryan’s – US-led coalitions Forces which presented the role played by the coalition in countering extremism and the joint work between Iraq and other companions in the fight against Daesh.
The third paper was by the head of Reconstruction Fund for Areas Affected by Terroristic Operations Mustafa al-Hiti where he focused on the efforts of reconstructing the destroyed areas and the government efforts in this regard.
The fourth paper was for Dr Mahmud Izo Hamdo; a researcher at the University of Mosul. It handled the idea of making the media more of Daesh-like. He focused on studying Daesh styles and mechanisms in publicizing their ideologies and affecting Mosul’s community.
INA - BAGHDAD
International Conference for countering Daesh and its Ideologies was held on Wednesday in Baghdad, Iraq.
During the conference, four papers have been discussed that regard to the means of countering extremism and the importance of reconstructing the destroyed areas to keep the citizens apart from the ideologies of terrorism.
These papers included a research paper by Dr Saad Maan, MOFA entitled as “The Risks of Terroristic Ideology on the recaptured areas”. It depicts the reality of making sure to educate the people against Daesh Media and to study its style used in this regard.
Among the paper as well, was Major Shawn Ryan’s – US-led coalitions Forces which presented the role played by the coalition in countering extremism and the joint work between Iraq and other companions in the fight against Daesh.
The third paper was by the head of Reconstruction Fund for Areas Affected by Terroristic Operations Mustafa al-Hiti where he focused on the efforts of reconstructing the destroyed areas and the government efforts in this regard.
The fourth paper was for Dr Mahmud Izo Hamdo; a researcher at the University of Mosul. It handled the idea of making the media more of Daesh-like. He focused on studying Daesh styles and mechanisms in publicizing their ideologies and affecting Mosul’s community.