Hashd al-Sha’abi arrests two ISIL leaders in Iraq’s Mosul

2020/06/02 | 04:00 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- In a statement released by Hashd al-Sha’abi forces on Monday, they announced that two ISIL have successfully captured leaders in Mosul during the operation.One of the leaders who has been arrested was responsible for the bombing in Nineveh province, the statement added.

Hashd al-Sha’abi forces have launched a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.





The Iraqi Ministry of Defense also announced on Saturday night that intelligence and counter-terrorism forces have arrested one of the ISIL leaders in the suburbs of Iraq’s capital.





Hashd al-Sha’abi forces also on May 30 released a statement, saying that the location of the terrorists in the Mosul area has been determined by comprehensive intelligence activities and Hashd al-Sha’abi forces have successfully captured 17 ISIL members during the operation.





