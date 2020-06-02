anti-terrorist agency destroying tunnels and nests of Daesh in the desert of Hatra and the cliff of victory


2020/06/02 | 13:55 - Source: INA
Baghdad - INA

 

 The anti-terrorist apparatus destroyed the tunnels and nests of the Daesh terrorist gangs in the urban desert and washed away victory.

 A statement of the security media cell received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), today, Tuesday, that "the formations of the anti-terrorist apparatus represented by the leaders of the first and second special operations began simultaneously with the launching of operations (Heroes of Iraq - Nasr Al-Siyadah), with inspection duties that included the areas of (the urban district and desert -  Jurf Al-Nasr - Southern and Southwestern Baghdad) with the support of the Iraqi army and international coalition aircraft

