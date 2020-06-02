Al-Kadhmi oversees the launch of operations of the Iraqi heroes

2020/06/02 | 17:25 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhmi, supervised the conduct of the military operations, which were launched at dawn on Tuesday, to pursue the remnants of the terrorist Daesh remnants in the southwestern areas of Kirkuk and the boundaries separating the provinces of Salahuddin and Kirkuk.

A statement of the Prime Minister's Information Office, which was received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), stated that "The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces had earlier this day visited the advanced headquarters of the joint operations in Kirkuk, and held upon his arrival at the headquarters a meeting with the military and security leaderships to review the The conduct of military operations there.



