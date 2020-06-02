Rasul reveals the new strategy in combating terrorism

2020/06/02 | 18:00 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

The Office of the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces revealed the new strategy in combating terrorism, stressing that Iraqi drones play a role in pursuing terrorist groups.

The media spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Brigadier Yahya Rasul, said in an exclusive interview with the Iraqi News Agency (INA): "The security forces achieved victory over the terrorist groups, but there are vast and large desert areas that extend from western Nineveh towards Anbar, Salahuddin, Karbala, Najaf and Samawah, and from It is possible that there are some cells that could not escape, but the desert areas have taken refuge, "noting that" the security forces focus on specific work, especially in the desert areas, towards the borders with Syria.



"

Messenger said, "What is important for the security forces today is to secure the borders and fortify them greatly, which is what the security forces are working on now." No more media by blackmailing citizens in remote areas of nomads and benefiting from them in the matter of logistical support.



"