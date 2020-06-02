Salih discusses preventive measures with the MOH

2020/06/02 | 22:40 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Today, Tuesday, President of the Republic, Barham Salih, discussed with the Minister of Health and Environment Hassan al-Tamimi measures to prevent the emergence of the new korna virus.

The media office of the President of the Republic said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that "Salih received at his official office the Minister of Health, and during the meeting they reviewed the developments of health conditions in the country, and reviewed the nature of the preventive measures taken to confront the Corona pandemic and limit its spread."