Iraqi Kurdistan reports record highs of 159 new coronavirus cases, 4 new deaths

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Medical staff taking samples from a resident for coronavirus test in Iraqi Kurdistan, June 2020.Photo: Rudaw

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— 159 new cases of coronavirus and four additional deaths recorded in Iraqi Kurdistan Region in the past 24-hour, the ministry of health of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said in a statement on Wednesday and late on Tuesday.

According to the ministry 84 new cases of coronavirus recorded in Sulaimani governorate, 52 new cases in Duhok governorate, 14 in Erbil governorate, 2 in Raparin administration, and the rest of the positive cases are from Piramagrun, Arbat, Chamchamal, Kalar, Penjwen.

Four people have died from coronavirus in the past 24-hour, bringing the total number of death to 14, the health ministry said.

So far, and according to the KRG ministry of health there have been 905 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan.



A total of 436 patients have recovered, and 14 people have died.

In March 2020 the World Health Organization has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic.



The statistics on Wednesday evening showed that there are over 6,445,457 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 382,451 confirmed deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

