AIT Bioscience Expands Regulated LC/MS Sensitivity and Capacity

2020/06/04 | 14:34 - Source: Iraq News

AIT Bioscience becomes one of the few labs to offer High Resolution Mass Spectrometry (HRMS) to support regulated bioanalysis.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, June 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AIT Bioscience, a premier bioanalytical contract research organization (CRO) in Indianapolis, IN, is happy to announce that it has expanded LC/MS regulated sample capacity by over 50% during Q1/early Q2 2020.



As part of this effort, formal software validations ensuring 21 CFR Part 11 compliance were completed on higher sensitivity triple quadrupole and high-resolution mass spectrometers.



Enabling these instruments to support regulated bioanalysis expands AITB’s offerings to support regulated studies involving higher molecular weight protein and antibody drug therapies and compliments its existing strength in ligand binding approaches to these compounds.“At this time of shifting priorities and uncertainty,” said Tim Grever, co-founder and Vice President of Operations, “It is more important than ever to use the resources available to you in the wisest possible manner.



That is what we have recently done by completing full software validations on our ultrasensitive Thermo Quantiva™ triple quad mass spectrometers and our Thermo Q-Exactive™ High Resolution mass spectrometers to allow these instruments to support regulated bioanalysis.” The team at AITB has worked diligently to ensure that data integrity is maintained throughout the acquisition and analysis workflow on these instruments to ensure that each step will stand up to regulatory scrutiny.“A rewarding part of this expansion of capabilities at this moment in time is an increased capacity to support the discovery and development of potential therapies to treat our current crisis.” said Jeff Goddard, CEO.



“One of our core values at AIT Bioscience is innovative determination and the validations for this equipment to allow for expanded regulated bioanalysis demonstrate this value.”About AIT Bioscience, LLC

AIT Bioscience, LLC, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, is a premier bioanalytical contract research laboratory that provides pharmacokinetics (PK), biomarkers, and immunogenicity assessment through Ligand Binding Assay (LBA) analytics for large molecules alongside traditional and high-resolution LC-MS/MS analytics for small molecules in pre-clinical and phase I – III clinical trials.



The integration of these services, supported by a state-of-the-art smart electronic laboratory environment, allows AIT Bioscience to formulate the best solution for its clients across all bioanalytical methods.



AIT Bioscience delivers robust bioanalytical methods, highly knowledgeable client consultation, efficient sample logistics and rapid sample analysis from pre-IND through investigational new drug (IND) and new drug application (NDA).



For more information, visit aitbioscience.com or email info@aitbioscience.comJennifer Vance, PhDAIT Bioscience+1 317-715-8832email us hereVisit us on social media:LinkedIn

You just read:

News Provided By

June 03, 2020, 20:09 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.

As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,

tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our

Editorial Guidelines

for more information.

Submit your press release