Iraq COVID-19 Food Security Monitor Weekly Update - Issue 7, 2 June 2020 [EN/AR]

2020/06/04 | 16:24 - Source: Relief Web

Country: Iraq

Sources: World Bank, World Food Programme, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations

I.



Key Messages

The Civil Defense Directorate reported 207 fires, with 2,140 ha of cropland burned and 34,579 ha rescued between April 21st and May 29, 2020.

Basrah heavy oil prices rose from $21.48 USD per barrel in April to $37.44 USD per barrel on June 1st, an increase of 67%; however, this is still 37% lower than the price a year ago.

MoLSA allocated about $328 million USD to this year’s third round of regular social protection assistance, which will reach 1.3 million pre-registered households.

II.



Overview

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to affect the world, including Iraq.



As of May 30, 2020, the World Health Organization reported 5,873 cases in Iraq, with 185 deaths.



Compared to last week, the number of COVID-19 cases in Iraq increased 171% while the global caseload increased 6%.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the World Food Programme (WFP) and the World Bank continue to track the impact of the crisis on food security, with a focus on food availability, access, utilization and stability.