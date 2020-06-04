Al-Halbousi discusses ways to support the government with the American ambassador

2020/06/04 | 18:00 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Speaker of Parliament Muhammad Al-Halbousi discussed today, Thursday, with US Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Toller and ways to support the new government.

A statement of his media office, which was received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), stated that "Speaker of Parliament Muhammad Al-Halbousi received today US Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Toller."

He added that "the meeting discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries, and ways to support the new Iraqi government in the security, economic, cultural and scientific fields in accordance with mutual interests."