MOH records 672 new infections in Coronavirus

2020/06/04 | 20:08 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Today, Thursday, the Ministry of Health and Environment announced the registration of 672 new cases of coronavirus and 243 treatment in Iraq.

The ministry stated, in a statement of the daily epidemiological situation of registered cases of the emerging coronavirus, received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that it had examined (11960) models in all the specialized laboratories in Iraq for this day, thus the total of the samples examined since the beginning of the disease registration in Iraq (272259).



The statement added, "The Ministry of Health and Environment laboratories recorded (672) injuries in Iraq