InterHarmony Opens First Ever Online Music Conservatory

InterHarmony opens the first ever online music conservatory offering students an exciting journey of learning classical music from virtual to actual!

If you’re young, it doesn’t mean you’re not advanced.



If you’ve never played, it doesn’t mean you cannot play.



If you’re a beginner, it doesn’t mean you cannot become a star.”— Misha Quint, Cellist and Music Director of InterHarmony School of MusicFLORIDA, DELRAY BEACH, USA, June 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The time has arrived for InterHarmony to open the first ever online music conservatory offering students an exciting journey of learning classical music from virtual to actual! Students can submit applications online at www.interharmonymusicschool.com until June 23 for the Fall Semester that starts in September.



More information can be found at www.interharmonymusicschool.com, calling 561.288.0046, or emailing info@interharmonymusicschool.com.At this almost surreal time, when “sounds of music” are fading in the air of uncertainties, the appearance of InterHarmony International School of Music brings hope to many people who want to learn music and have a strong will no matter what to reach their goals.IIMS is created by cellist and founder of InterHarmony International Music Festival Misha Quint.



This vibrant program allows students of all ages and levels to receive the most balanced and intensive musical education virtually with the renowned InterHarmony faculty.



The faculty of IISM is an impressive exhibition of the utmost respected professors teaching in leading universities, soloists, and chamber musicians from around the globe.



Students from any city or country will have this rare opportunity to study with a desirable teacher worldwide virtually through video conferencing in private lessons and group classes, offering students global exposure to instruction not always available in their local area.



This program, much better priced than tuitions of leading US music schools, includes only the necessary subjects to become a skilled, superb performer with healthy technical development.



IISM also offers classes of solfege, theory and music history, carefully sorted by levels of knowledge and student ages with smaller class-sizes to increase learning comprehension.



Students and parents will be relieved from spending countless hours in traffic and then a half day at school in a program providing comparable if not better musical instruction for students.But where does the “actual” part come in? If participants of IISM wish to apply, they will be automatically accepted into InterHarmony’s stellar summer festivals in Italy and Germany, receiving a tuition discount.



There they will be able to meet faculty in person, participate in numerous masterclasses and make the virtual experience truly actual.



Participants of IISM will also receive a discounted application fee if they wish to be part of the upcoming InterHarmony Competition with a prizewinner’s concert at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall.The study of music is a high artistic pursuit, whether participants envision their studies leading to a future musical career, a hobby, or to become a future audience member.



Even if they do not want to become a seasoned professional performer, everyone deserves the experience of studying music seriously and intensively.





