WHO: 'Not over til no virus in the world'

2020/06/05 | 19:04 - Source: INA

Some countries have seen "upticks" in COVID-19 cases as lockdowns ease, and populations must continue to protect themselves against the coronavirus, the World Health Organization (WHO) says.



"It's not over.





It's not over until there is no virus anywhere in the world," WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told a UN briefing on Friday in Geneva.





Some countries have seen upticks in COVID-19 cases as lockdowns ease, and populations must protect themselves from the coronavirus while authorities continued testing, Harris said.





"On 'upticks' (in cases), yes we have seen in countries around the world - I'm not talking specifically about Europe - when the lockdowns ease, when the social distancing measures ease, people sometimes interpret this as 'OK, it's over'."

To avoid infection, the WHO advised people to maintain a distance of at least one metre, frequently wash hands and avoid touching their mouth, nose and eyes, Harris said.