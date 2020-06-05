Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 72 new coronavirus cases: ministry

2020/06/05 | 22:52 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A health worker at the coronavirus center at a hospital in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, June 2020.Photo: Rudaw

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— 72 new cases of coronavirus recorded in Iraqi Kurdistan, the ministry of health of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said in a statement on Friday.

According to the ministry 29 people in Erbil governorate and 43 in Sulaimani governorate were tested positive for covid-19.

So far, and according to the KRG ministry of health there have been 1087 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan.



A total of 444 patients have recovered, and 16 people have died.

In March 2020 the World Health Organization has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic.



The statistics on Thursday evening showed that there are over 6,703,686 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 393,383 confirmed deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Copyright © 2020 Ekurd.net.



All rights reserved

Comments Comments

Loading...



