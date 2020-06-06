Al-Kadhmi: The completion of the cabinet is an additional motive for implementing the ministerial curriculum

2020/06/06 | 18:32 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhmi confirmed today, Saturday, that completing the cabinet is an additional motive for implementing the ministerial platform.

Al-Kadhmi said in a tweet followed by the Iraqi News Agency (INA): "The completion of the ministerial cabinet with a vote of the parliament on the names we presented, is an additional motive to implement the ministerial curriculum, and to fulfill the requirements of the stage and abide by our promises before our people who are waiting for actions, not words."