Dozens wounded in clashes as hundreds of protesters flood Beirut

“Weapons should be only in the hands of the army,” said Sana, a 57-year-old female protester from Nabatiyeh, a city in southern Lebanon, a Hezbollah stronghold.Soldiers formed a human chain separating the two sides after supporters and opponents of Hezbollah threw stones at each other, an AFP photographer said.Supporters of Hezbollah, which is also represented in the government and parliament, chanted: “Shiite, Shiite.”On Saturday evening, there was an exchange of gunfire between residents of a Sunni district, a stronghold of the former prime minister Saad Hariri, and a nearby Shiite neighborhood, a stronghold of the Amal party, a security source said.Soldiers moved in to restore order, said the state-run news agency ANI.There were clashes too in the northern city of Tripoli, an AFP correspondent there reported.Security forces fired tear gas near a street leading into the parliament building behind Martyrs Square, after some demonstrators pelted them with stones and ransacked shops.Some protesters set fire to garbage bins as riot police advanced toward them.Lebanon has been rocked by a series of political crises in recent years, before an economic crunch helped trigger unprecedented cross-sectarian mass protests in October.The demonstrations forced the government to resign and a new one headed by Prime Minister Hassan Diab was approved by parliament in February, tasked with launching reforms and combatting corruption.But many Lebanese say the new administration has failed to find solutions to the country’s manifold problems, including a grinding recession and spiralling inflation.The local currency has lost more than half of its value on the black market in recent months, falling from the official rate of 1,507 to more than 4,000 pounds to the dollar.
Banks have gradually stopped all dollar withdrawals.A sign held aloft by protesters on Saturday called for “a government that eliminates corruption, not one that protects corruption.”More than 35 percent of Lebanese are unemployed, while poverty has soared to engulf more than 45 percent of the population, according to official estimates.Lebanon is also one of the world’s most indebted countries, with a debt equivalent to more than 170 percent of its GDP.
The country defaulted on its external borrowing for the first time in March.Diab’s government adopted an economic recovery plan in April and has begun negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, to try to unlock billions of dollars in aid.