PM Kadhimi: Iraq is facing major crises, system is being fixed

2020/06/07 | 20:44 - Source: Baghdad Post

Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi on Sunday said Iraq is facing a period of major crises, blaming the delay of many projects on "poor" system of administration.

"The country is undergoing major crises and challenges, including the coronavirus crisis and collapse of oil prices," Kadhimi said.

"Poor administrative system has impeded many projects.



We are working hard to fix it."