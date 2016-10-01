MyndTec Announces Partnership with SDVOSB Maness Veteran Medical to Distribute MyndMove™ to the DoD and VA

2020/06/08 | 18:06 - Source: Iraq News

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, June 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To improve access for US veterans and active duty military to the latest innovative technology, MyndTec, an award-winning Canadian medical technology company announced today their partnership with Maness Veteran Medical (MVM), a proud Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), to distribute the MyndMove™ Device to the US Department of Defense (DoD) and Veterans Affairs (VA).



MyndMove™ therapy is a revolutionary advancement approved in the US for use in the treatment of arm and hand paralysis caused by stroke or spinal cord injury (SCI).Nearly 5.4 million Americans live with paralysis, with stroke being the leading cause at 33.7% followed by SCI at 27.3%¹.



The loss of independence as a result of paralysis is accompanied by the need for long term assistive care and subsequently, significant increases in healthcare costs.



With the number continuing to grow each year, MyndTec is focused on enhancing treatment strategies with the use of MyndMove™ therapy to regain voluntary movement leading to greater independence.



MVM’s CEO, Johnathan Maness states, “MVM is focused on supplying the United States’ VA and DoD hospitals with impeccable products and stellar customer service.



It is imperative US veterans and active duty military personnel alike have access to the latest in innovative technologies like MyndMove™ therapy to exponentially improve their quality of life.”The effectiveness of MyndMove™ therapy on the improvement of the arm and hand function of stroke and SCI patients has been studied in numerous randomized clinical trials.



MyndTec is currently conducting a multi-center study in SCI patients funded by the US Department of Defense.



“We are excited to partner with Maness Veterans Medical in our efforts to expand access to this life-changing therapy to more patients in the US including its service persons and veterans living with upper extremity paralysis,” said MyndTec CEO Steven Plymale.About MyndTec

MyndTec Inc.



is a privately held medical technology company located in Mississauga, Ontario, that develops and commercializes innovative therapeutic medical devices designed to improve function, maximize independence, and enhance quality of life.



MyndTec’s product MyndMove™ is a non-invasive functional electric stimulation (FES) based intervention.



MyndMove™ uses the phenomenon of neuroplasticity to stimulate development of new neural pathways allowing patients to re-establish voluntary movement.



The MyndMove™ system offers therapists the ability to assist individuals with upper limb paralysis improving voluntary control of their arms and hands.



The MyndMove™ therapy system offers over 30 FES protocols which therapists use to enable meaningful controlled movements via proprietary stimulation technology.For more information on MyndTec and MyndMove™ and authorized indications, please visit http://www.myndtec.com.



The contents of the website are specifically not incorporated by reference in this press release.About Maness Veteran Medical

Owned and operated by CEO, disabled Navy veteran and amputee Johnathan Maness, SDVOSB, Maness Veteran Medical offers the highest quality products in the medical and pharmaceutical fields.



Through the creation of valuable partnerships, MVM is focused on supplying the United States’ VA and DoD hospitals with impeccable products and stellar customer service.



A benchmark to the industry, MVM’s dedication to the USA and its service persons and veterans remains unprecedented.Contact Information:

