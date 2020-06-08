Al-Kadhmi and Wook discuss activating the joint high committees between the two countrie

2020/06/08 | 21:08 - Source: INA

Baghdad-INA

Today, Monday, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhmi discussed with the South Korean Ambassador in Baghdad, Jang Kyung Wook, the activation of the joint high committees between the two countries.

And his media office said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that "the Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhmi, received the South Korean ambassador in Baghdad, Jang Kyung Wook."

The Ambassador of South Korea, according to the statement, conveyed the greetings of South Korean President Moon Jae-in to Al-Kadhmi via a written letter praising the completion of the ministerial cabinet; In order to undertake the tasks of controlling the current epidemic crisis and tackling the other various challenges.



The message included, according to the statement, the importance of developing and strengthening relations between the two countries, especially in the areas of military cooperation, and the file of Korean companies' investment in Iraq, and solving problems related to a complex project with the protection of housing, as well as other projects planned by Korean companies.