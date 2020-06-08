Al-Kadhmi: Iraq is keen on establishing the best bilateral relations between the two countries

2020/06/08 | 21:08 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhmi confirmed today, Monday, Iraq’s keenness to establish the best bilateral relations with Japan and develop the level of cooperation between the two countries.

The media office of the Prime Minister stated in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), "The Japanese ambassador conveyed the greetings of the Prime Minister of his country to the Iraqi government, and praised the efforts of Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhmi, in completing the government booth, and his endeavor to achieve a prosperous and stable Iraq that meets the aspirations of the Iraqi people."

Naofumi pointed to "the regional role of Iraq in the region and the world," stressing that "his government will cooperate with the Iraqi government in all fields, especially economic ones, and assist Iraq in facing challenges."

The Japanese Ambassador spoke about "the projects implemented in Iraq through the Japanese loan, and also through the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA)," stressing "his government's keenness to enhance cooperation with Iraq."