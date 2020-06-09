Missile Lands Near Baghdad Airport

2020/06/09 | 14:34 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A missile struck an area near the capital Baghdad’s airport on Monday, according to state-run Security Media Network. “A missile attack was carried out near Baghdad Airport,” said the network in a statement.

“It was determined that the missile was fired from the Arab Hudayr region south of Baghdad.”

There were no reports of casualties or damage.

It added that Iraqi security forces started an operation to find the parties responsible for the “terrorist attack.”

A missile struck an area near the capital Baghdad’s airport on Monday, according to state-run Security Media Network.

“A missile attack was carried out near Baghdad Airport,” said the network in a statement.

“It was determined that the missile was fired from the Arab Hudayr region south of Baghdad.”

There were no reports of casualties or damage.

It added that Iraqi security forces started an operation to find the parties responsible for the “terrorist attack.”

A missile struck an area near the capital Baghdad’s airport on Monday, according to state-run Security Media Network.

“A missile attack was carried out near Baghdad Airport,” said the network in a statement.

“It was determined that the missile was fired from the Arab Hudayr region south of Baghdad.”

There were no reports of casualties or damage.

This article has been adapted from its original source.