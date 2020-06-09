2020/06/10 | 00:36 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Netflix's "Queen of the South" actor David Bianchi unapologetically shares his experiences of blatant racism.Photo: Steven West

Actor-Activist David Bianchi and friend join the thousands of protestors in the streets of Los Angeles.

David Bianchi's video, "Ever Been Called a N*gger? I Have." emotionally uncovers his raw experiences with racism and how that trauma lives in people of color.

It hurts to this day when I think about how I have been treated at times like an animal.”— David Bianchi, actor, book author, and owner of Exertion Films.LOS ANGELES, CA, US, June 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- George Floyd's death sparked an outcry heard around the world.



Actor-Activist David Bianchi's video, "Ever Been Called a N*gger? I Have." gives you a graphic glimpse into his experience of racism when he was called the "N" word, a n*gger to his face without hesitation or remorse.



Have you ever been called racial slurs? How did it affect your heart? How are you healing in today's climate? In his gut-wrenching video, Bianchi talks about the early trauma that led him to deep cultural rage and distrust.



"I had to be brave enough to be honest for the people of color that will relate to my story and for non-minorities to understand because we have all suffered racism in one form or another," he said.



"These times are calling for understanding.



The global movement to abolish racism is here," said Bianchi.



"I tell my story honestly about being Black in America to offer a hopeful perspective on why the fury runs so deep."How do you get pass that deep hurt? HIs video, which is not for the faint of heart, helps you understand what the uproar is about and the reason the Black community is protesting.



"Watching George Floyd's murder and witnessing the social rage and push for change evoked old trauma of my life," said Bianchi who is the founder of Exertion Films in Hollywood, CA.



"It hurts to this day when I think about how I have been treated at times like an animal, literally." "I was expelled from 6 high schools to a life of criminality, incarceration, drug addiction and alcoholism that I barely survived," he explains.



"I am lucky to be alive from some of my experiences.



I was and am full of anger because of what I had to survive as a child."An accomplished spoken word poet, Bianchi is more than a color, he is a motivational speaker, and author of "Pursue, Reach, Attain, Retain, Repeat." "I channeled my own experiences to inspire others to get past the fear that is holding them back from their best life," he says.



"Overcoming Fear, the focus of one of many of my motivational presentations, comes from my own place of fear." You can watch Bianchi in a major recurring role on Season 4 of the hit Netflix series, "Queen of the South," released on June 6.For interviews and virtual speaking engagements, contact Marie Lemelle, Platinum Star Public Relations at MarieLemelle@platinumstarpr.com or 213-276-7827.Follow David on Social Media:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/davidbianchi_official/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DavidBianchi

Facebook:

#icantbreathe #blacklivesmatter #racism #davidbianchiAbout David BianchiDavid is a celebrated actor, author and entrepreneur.



He has spoken on national television, universities, and leadership summits across the country.



He is a master at moving an audience energetically while tapping into the human side of motivation through story telling.



David is also widely known as a spoken word poet and incorporates his poetry into his talks.



His book Pursue, Reach, Attain, Retain, Repeat illustrates a no holds barred approach to success intermixed with raw unflinching personal stories.He earned his BFA from Arizona State University and is fluent in Spanish and Portuguese with over 100 professional film and TV credits.



He can be seen in major studio films and network TV.



George Floyd's death was the spark for "Ever Been Called a N*gger? I Have." The video uncovers David Bianchi's raw experiences with racism.

