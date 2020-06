2020/06/10 | 14:12 - Source: INA

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )

Baghdad-INA

MP Fares Al-Brifkani confirmed today, Wednesday, the ability of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhmi to devise radical solutions to the problems facing the country.

Al-Brifkani told the Iraqi News Agency (INA): "The Al-Kadhmi government got a unanimity of components, spectrums and all parties."