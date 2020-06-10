General Commander Bureau: IMN Initiative to tackle Corona has a great value

2020/06/10 | 14:12 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

General Commander Bureau of the Armed Forces praised the national media initiative to confront the Corona epidemic launched by the Board of Trustees of the Iraqi Media Network.

The spokesman of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Brigadier Yahya Rasoul, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) today, Wednesday, that "the message of the Iraqi media network reaches directly to the citizens."

He added, "The Iraqi media network is an essential partner for us and has an important role, especially its role in the security forces' battles with Daesh terrorist gangs, as its media message was directly reaching the Iraqi citizen."

He continued, "The media network we see is present and support for medical personnel and security forces since the beginning of the spread of the Corona pandemic," stressing that "the national media initiative to confront the Corona epidemic launched by the Board of Trustees of the Iraqi media network, has great value, and this is what we are accustomed to the network everywhere and at any time ".

Rasul expressed his "thanks and appreciation to the network workers and all those responsible for this initiative."