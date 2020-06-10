FM discusses with the Arab ambassadors the government effort to prepare for the early elections

2020/06/10 | 15:16 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Today, Wednesday, Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein discussed with Arab ambassadors accredited to Baghdad a number of local issues, including the governmental effort towards preparing for early elections.

Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Al-Sahaf, said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that "the minister discussed with Arab ambassadors a number of local issues, including: the governmental effort towards preparing for early elections, facing the pandemic challenges, its economic repercussions, as well as combating terrorism." And to pursue the remaining Daesh terrorist gangs and reconstruct the liberated cities.

He added, "During the meeting, the Foreign Minister expressed Iraq’s stances regarding the crises in the region, including: renewing Iraq's steadfast stance in supporting the Palestinian people, establishing an independent state with its capital, Al-Quds Al-Sharif, supporting efforts to overcome Arab crises, trying to bring the views of the brothers closer together, and calling on Iraq to adopt Diplomatic methods to end the crisis in Yemen, Libya, and Syria.