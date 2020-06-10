PCC praises the initiative of the IMN programs to face Corona epidemic


2020/06/10 | 15:16 - Source: INA
Baghdad - INA

 

 Member of the Parliamentary Crisis Cell, Ghayb Al-Amiri, today, Wednesday, praised the national media initiative to confront the Corona virus for the Iraqi media network.

 Al-Amiri told the Iraqi News Agency (INA), "The national media initiative launched by the Board of Trustees of the Iraqi Media Network is good, and we, as a representative crisis cell, support the initiative, because it is necessary to raise awareness in the Iraqi street."

 He added: "There must be cooperation and solidarity in order to face the Corona epidemic," noting that "these initiatives are very necessary to educate the street."

 He continued: "We thank the Board of Trustees of the Iraqi Media Network, and everyone should support such initiatives and support them in order to face the Corona epidemic."

