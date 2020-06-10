The Parliament postpones the voting on the draft of local and foreign borrowing law

2020/06/10 | 19:00 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Today, Wednesday, the House of Representatives postponed the vote on the domestic and foreign borrowing bill to finance the fiscal deficit.

The Media Department of the House of Representatives said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that "the House of Representatives has postponed voting on the draft domestic and foreign borrowing law to finance the fiscal deficit for the year 2020."

The statement added that "Speaker of Parliament Mohamed Al-Halbousi instructed the Finance Committee to hold a meeting to discuss the economic crisis and the draft borrowing law in the presence of the deputies and the relevant committees."

Earlier, Speaker of Parliament Muhammad al-Halbousi held the 5th session of the second legislative term for the second legislative year.