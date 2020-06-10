Al-Kadhmi from Mosul: Diversity in Iraq was and still is strength, not weakness point

2020/06/10 | 20:04 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhmi confirmed today, Wednesday, that the diversity in Iraq was and still is a force, while noting that "the national project is our only choice for the renaissance and prosperity of the country."

The media office of the Prime Minister stated in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that "the Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhmi visited the Mar Addy Church located in Al-Hamdania district in Nineveh governorate, and met the shepherd of the Chaldean diocese in Mosul and Aqarat Bishop Mar Mikhael Najib." .

Al-Kadhmi stressed during the visit that "the Christian component is one of the authentic components in Iraq, and it is sad for us to see them migrating out of the country."