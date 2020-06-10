Al-Da`wah party issues a statement regarding the negotiations with America

2020/06/10 | 20:04 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Today, Wednesday, the Al-Da`wah Party issued a statement regarding the launching of negotiations between Iraq and the United States of America in the framework of the Strategic Framework Agreement.

A statement of the party received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) stated, "The launching of bilateral negotiations between the Iraqi government and the government of the United States of America on the joint strategic framework agreement is an important break in the course of Iraqi political action and one of the most important requirements of the current stage, as on the basis of which the terms of the agreement are activated And define its practical applications, including ending the foreign presence in Iraq, preserving sovereignty, and continuing equal cooperation between the two countries.



The statement added that "the party believes that one of the priorities of its political work and its primary concern is the sovereignty of Iraq, the independence of its decision, the unity of the national position towards events and the foresight of the future of balanced relations between Iraq and the countries of the world on the basis of common interests, non-interference in internal affairs, positive cooperation and respect for international covenants."