Al-Kadhmi pledges to work hard to end the suffering of the displaced permanently

2020/06/10 | 22:12 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhmi pledged today, Wednesday, to work hard to end the suffering of the displaced permanently.

The media office of the Prime Minister stated in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that "the Prime Minister visited the displaced families in Al-Salamiyah Camp in the Nimrod region, Nineveh Governorate."

Al-Kadhmi directed, according to the statement, during the visit the provincial departments to prepare comprehensive and detailed lists of the numbers of the displaced.

He also instructed to take the necessary measures that would reduce their suffering and facilitate their return to their original areas of residence, as this camp includes families who were displaced from the areas of Al-Baaj, Al-Hadr and Rabia, as well as those displaced from the right coast of the city of Mosul, who had to leave their areas of residence during the barbaric control imposed by Defeated terrorist organization Daesh.