Adham Ismail: Implementation the comprehensive ban is the solution to limit the spread of Corona

2020/06/10 | 23:16 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

The representative of the World Health Organization in Iraq, Adham Ismail, announced today, Wednesday, that the Implementation of the comprehensive ban is the only solution to limit the spread of the new Corona virus, expressing surprise at the gathering of citizens in the markets despite the decision of the crisis cell to prohibit preventive roaming and its appeals regarding social divergence, and pointed out that Some people with coronavirus refuse to quarantine and take treatment.



Ismail said during an interview with the Iraqi News Agency (INA), "The Implementation of the comprehensive ban is the only solution to confront the spread of the Corona pandemic, while the implementation of the comprehensive ban will have no value without the commitment of citizens," noting that "the partial ban was broken within a month Ramadan, as the total ban was broken during the past week, which led to an increase in the number of casualties, at a time when some Iraqi citizens did not realize the seriousness of the situation.