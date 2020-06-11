The international coalition distance itself from assassinating Al-Muhandis and Suleimani

2020/06/11 | 13:43 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The International coalition spokesman, Col Myles Caggins denied on Thursday the coalition forces’ relationship with the assassination of the deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) "Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis " and commander of Quds Force in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, General Qassem Soleimani in an air strike by a drone in the Iraqi capital Baghdad early this year.

“The international coalition has basic partnerships with PMF within the joint operations during the military operations, pointing out that the coalition mentions PMF actual name as there are more than one faction directly related to the Prime Minister,” Colonel Caggins said in a press statement today.

"PMF and its factions is an Iraqi affair and the international coalition has nothing to do with it, indicating that the coalition has no intention of going through a war with any neighboring country while its presence is aimed at combating Islamic State (ISIS).”

"The decision to assassinate Al-Muhandis and Soleimani was not made by the international coalition that works closely with security leaders and there is mutual respect and understanding,” he added.

He explained that "most of our partners in Iraq focus on the fact that there are some decisions taken in the capitals of countries and are not synchronized with the quality of daily partnership and cooperation on the ground."