Supreme Council for Agricultural Sector Development starts its first meeting in Kurdistan Region

2020/06/11 | 14:46 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The President of Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani supervised on Thursday, the first meeting of the Supreme Council for the Development of Agricultural Sector in Kurdistan Region, through a brief online kick-off (video conferencing).

In the meeting in which the Deputy Prime Minister, Qubad Talabani and a number of concerned ministers participated, discussions were held on ways to develop the agricultural sector , the government's plans and projects in this field.

At the beginning of the meeting, Minister of Agriculture and Water Resources, Bikard Talabani presented a detailed report on the Ministry's plans and strategies to boost the agricultural sector, especially with regard to marketing wheat in Kurdistan Region in cooperation with the private sector, as well as to address the problem of overruns on agricultural lands.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of the agricultural sector, which would be an alternative sector and make full use of it as an important source of income, by protecting the local product and supporting the farmers of Kurdistan Region and finding suitable markets to market local products at home and abroad.

It is noteworthy that the Supreme Council for the Development of Agricultural Sector in Kurdistan Region was established on May 19, 2020 under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister and both the Deputy Prime Minister and the Ministers of Finance and Economy, Agriculture and Water Resources, Trade and Industry, and Planning, in addition to the heads of the Cabinet Office and the Authority Investment.