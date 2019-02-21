The silence of the outside world is a great betrayal of the Kurds

2019/02/21 | 15:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Kurdish Turkish MP Leyla Guven rests on a couch in her house in Diyarbakir, Turkish Kurdistan on January 30, 2019, as she continues her hunger strike. Photo: AFP
Shamm Shamayi Salih | Exclusive to Ekurd.net
It is a great shame that the West shows a lack of solidarity with the Kurds, a people who sacrificed much to defeat the spread of jihadist global terrorism. Is a quiet community thankful to my people?
The outside world must not silently observe what is happening in Kurdistan. As we look now, the situation in Kurdistan and the Middle East is unsustainable we cannot as a country just look away for the things that happen. We must begin to take responsibility and act vigorously for a better world.
A few months ago, Leyla Güven (HDP) launched an unlimited hunger strike in a Turkish prison on November 7, 2018. Leyla Güven has previously been mayor and is elected member of parliament since the 2018 election while she was imprisoned. She was arrested on January 31, 2018 for her criticism of the Turkish Army invasion of Afrin and for other critical statements she made against the Turkish government. She is now threatened by a prison sentence of 31 years and six months.
This at the same time as a whole world chooses and be silent before the oppression and violence Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan exposes the Kurds.
Turkey’s President Erdogan is becoming increasingly dangerous and dictatorial. Thousands of political activists, journalists, lawyers and professors, including children, have been detained. All this is a clear sign of how dangerous Turkish nationalism is.
My question for the whole world is how is it that one of the world’s largest minorities is without land? How can the world stand and watch when a people is repeatedly oppressed, denied, and banished from their own areas?
I am so tired and sorry to have to once again convey to people out there how shameful they are of the world not to act. We live in a world where everything that happens around the world is sent and reported directly, so no one can say that they do not know what is happening. Everybody in power and politicians knows how freedom fighters, children and civilians are ruthlessly and brutally beaten down, by Erdogan’s brutal fascism.
We must begin to take responsibility and act vigorously for a better and equal world for all humans in the world so I urge you Sweden’s Foreign Minister Margot Wallström, the EU and the entire international community to start taking their responsibility and vigorously condemn Turkey’s Erdogan’s actions against the Kurds
Together we must stand up for human rights and the Kurds’ right to peace and freedom!
Long live Kurdistan and Peshmerga!
Shamm Shamayi Salih, a young writer from Sweden.
The opinions are those of the writer and do not necessarily represent the views of Ekurd.net or its editors.
Copyright © 2019 Ekurd.net. All rights reserved
