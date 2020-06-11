Denmark to send 285 soldiers to train Iraqi forces

2020/06/11 | 15:50 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Denmark said on Thursday that it would send up to 285 military personnel to participate in the NATO training operation in Iraq while taking over the command in charge of training the Iraqi security forces from Canada by the end of 2020.

"By increasing our contribution to stabilize Iraq, we are reducing the risks of a new refugee crisis and at the same time strengthen protection from the threat of terrorist groups such as Islamic State (ISIS) ," Foreign Minister , Jeppe Kofod said in a statement.

Parliament also agreed to send a ship and a helicopter, including a crew of up to 195 , to a European-led naval mission in the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of the world's oil supplies pass, for a period of four months from August.