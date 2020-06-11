Al-Assad exempts khamis and assigns arnous to the prime ministry

2020/06/11 | 17:58 - Source: Shafaq News



Shafaq News/ The Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad issued a decree today, Thursday, on dismissing the Prime Minister Imad Muhammad Deeb Khamis from his post and mandate Hussein Arnous to succeed him.The Presidential statement said that, "President Al-Assad issues Decree No.143 of 2020 that exempts Prime Minister Imad Muhammad Deeb Khamis from his position, and assign Hussein Arnous to the post of the Prime Minister in addition to his duties as Minister of Water Resources".

