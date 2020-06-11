The Iraqi Minister of foreign affairs receives an official invitation to Russia

2020/06/11 | 17:58 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Minister of foreign affairs, Fouad Hussein, received on Thursday, an official invitation to visit Russia, emphasizing the importance of Iraqi-Russian coordination within (OPEC +).

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the ministry said that, "Hussein met with the Russian Federation's ambassador to Baghdad, Maxim Maksimov, who delivered a congratulatory message addressed to the minister from his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, on the occasion of his assumption of his duties as minister of foreign affairs, wishing him success".

The statement added that, "the two sides reviewed the prospects of the cooperation between the two countries in the political, economic and scientific aspects".

The Iraqi minister emphasized the need to, "set, soon, a meeting in Moscow to discuss the various issues that concern both countries, especially economic and trade", noting that, "one of the priorities of the current government is to rebuild Iraqi economy, and revive the coordination between Russia, Iraq and the rest of the oil exporting countries of OPEC+".

For his part, the Russian ambassador praised the "high level of coordination between the two countries in the field of combating terrorism, and the work of Russian companies to build and develop Iraqi infrastructure in both oil and electricity sector, in addition to the scientific and technical cooperation".

Maximov expressed his hopes towards the ninth session of the joint committee, which will be held in Moscow by the end of 2020, as he invited Hussein to visit Moscow.