Kurdistan: 5 fatalities and 72 Covid-19 cases today

2020/06/11 | 19:34 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health of Kurdistan Regional Government registered, today, 5 fatalities and 72 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours throughout the country.In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the ministry said that 5 fatalities and 58 cases were registered in Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate, including 19 cases in Garmyan and 8 cases in Raperin.The ministry also registered 11 cases in Erbil, as well as 3 cases in Duhok.The total confirmed cases Covid-19 in the region reached 1709, including 551 recoveries, 1123 inpatients and 35 fatalities