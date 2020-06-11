Covid-19: 31 fatalities and more than 350 new case in Iraq today

2020/06/11 | 20:38 - Source: Shafaq News



The total number of Inpatients is 9650, including 98 patients admitted to ICU.



The death toll is 457. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment registered, on Thursday, 1261 new Covid-19 cases, 354 recoveries and 31 fatalities in the past 24 hours.The ministry said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency that, 9342 tests were performed today, raising the total number of performed tests since the beginning of the outbreak in the country to 339868".The newly diagnosed cases are distributed as follows:Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 123Baghdad / Al-Karkh 174Medical City 267Najaf 14Al-Sulaymaniyah 58Erbil 11Duhok 3Karbala 33Kirkuk 16Diyala 70Wasit 233Babel 26Basra 23Maysan 76Al-Diwaniyah 94Dhi Qar 8Al-Anbar 3Al-Muthanna 11Nineveh 9Saladin 9The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 354 cases, distributed as follows:Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 106Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 108Medical City 30Najaf 11Duhok 5Kirkuk 14Karbala 5Diyala 4Basra 13Maysan 19Babel 16Al-Diwaniyah 8Dhi Qar 10Nineveh 5While 31 mortality cases were registered, as follows:Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 8Baghdad Al-Karkh 4Medical City 4Najaf 1Kirkuk 1Diyala 1Wasit 1Basra 1Maysan 3Babel 1Dhi Qar 3Al-Anbar 1Al-Muthanna 1Saladin 1The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 16675, while the total number of recoveries became 6568.The total number of Inpatients is 9650, including 98 patients admitted to ICU.The death toll is 457.

Sponsored Links